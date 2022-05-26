First-ever Pak-Japan Centre opens at NUST

ISLAMABAD – The first-ever Pak-Japan Centre was inaugurated in Pakistan at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The centre was inaugurated jointly by Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan.

The facility has been established through the collaborative efforts of NUST and Plus W Inc. a Japanese company working on behalf of the Government of Japan.

The event was also attended by the ex-ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, Imtiaz Ahmad, First Secretary Economic and Development Section Embassy of Japan in Islamabad Mr Tsuchiya Taiji, and Ms Ismat Hassan Sial, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo.

The Centre will primarily focus on promoting exchanges between Pakistan and Japan to foster cooperation in the fields of human resource development and joint research, especially in the IT sector.

It will also facilitate Japanese and Pakistani companies in setting up businesses in each other’s country by familiarising individuals with respective cultures, business principles and basics of language.

In his remarks, NUST rector stressed the need for stronger industry-academia collaboration between the two countries.

He further stated that collaborations like this would not only open up new avenues of practical research in cutting-edge fields for students, faculty and researchers, but also help in their capacity building in line with the expectations of the Japanese and Pakistani industry.