‘Freedom march’ last event of PTI chairman’s political arena: JUI-F

ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) has termed Pakistan Tehreek –e – Insaf’s ‘freedom march’ the last event of PTI Chairman Imran Niazi’s political arena. The Spokesman of JUI Aslam Ghauri warned the PTI if there is bloodshed in the country due to long march the people who supported and patronised it would be responsible. The JUI spokesman alleged that PTI was becoming a terrorist organisation, adding that weapons found from PTI workers’ home was the proof of a bloody march. He further said that country was being pushed towards anarchy. However, Aslam Ghauri added that people were supporting the ‘state’ against such extremist and incompetent elements. Aslam Ghauri added that during his rule incompetent PTI Chairman Imran Khan devastated the economy. However, JUI leader and PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said that ‘freedom march’ will neither be a long march nor a short march but it would be a quick march. Hafiz Hamdullah said that the long march would not be held for Pakistan’s independence but it was being held for Prime Ministership and to rescue Farah Ghogi.

He said that Imran Niazi’s vision was a catastrophe and a dangerous tsunami.

Lashing out at Imran Khan’s demand for early elections in the country, he said that the fresh elections decision would be taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the ruling coalition government.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that Imran Khan could not blackmail the incumbent government, judiciary and ECP.

“Imran wants to chaos and civil war in country”, he said.

It must be noted here that government had decided to not let the PTI protesters enter the Federal Capital as the PTI had decided to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad against the government to resign and go for early elections in the country.