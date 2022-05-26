News Desk

Govt files contempt of court plea against Imran Khan

Federal government has filed a contempt of court petition against Imran Khan in Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The petition that was filed by Attorney General of Pakistan, argues that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan did not follow court orders and contempt of court proceeding should be launched against him.

Five member larger bench of the apex court has fixed the petition for hearing on Thursday.

Earlier, former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan gave six-day ultimatum to the federal government to dissolve assemblies and announce fresh elections.

Addressing the participants of the ‘Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue, Imran Khan said the government tried every method to crush our march, they used teargas on peaceful protest, our homes were raided and privacy of the homes were violated.

Imran Khan said three PTI workers lost their lives in Karachi while two workers were thrown off Ravi Bridge and thousands of others were arrested.

Giving a deadline to the government to announce the date for fresh polls in the country, Imran Khan said, “he is giving a six-day ultimatum to the government to dissolve assemblies and announce general elections in June.”

“My message for imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections, otherwise I will come back again to Islamabad after six days,” he added.

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s caravan finally reached Islamabad as a part of his party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’, the federal government authorized deployment of army in the capital’s red zone to “protect important government buildings”.

