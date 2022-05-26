Gunman kills 19 children, two teachers at Texas elementary school

UVALDE – A teenage gunman killed at least 19 young children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, prompting a furious President Joe Biden to denounce the US gun lobby and vow to end the nation’s cycle of mass shootings.

The attack in Uvalde — a small community about an hour from the Mexican border was the deadliest US school shooting in years, and the latest in a spree of bloody gun violence across America.

“It’s time to turn this pain into action for every parent, for every citizen of this country,” Biden said, his voice heavy with emotion. “It’s time for those who obstruct or delay or block common sense gun laws — we need to let you know that we will not forget,” he said.

“As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, addressing an earlier news conference, named the suspect as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old local resident and a US citizen.

“He shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly,” Abbott said.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials told CNN the gunman is believed to have shot his grandmother before heading to Robb Elementary School around noon where he abandoned his vehicle and entered with a handgun and a rifle, wearing body armor.

US defense secretary offers condolences to victims’ families

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that “today, we are all citizens of Uvalde” at the beginning of his commencement remarks at the US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, on Wednesday, the day after a deadly shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. “All of us here today are moms and dads, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, and our hearts break for them, and for the unspeakable grief that they are enduring,” Austin said. “We cannot assuage that grief, we know that. But we can endeavor wto keep them and the loved ones that they lost close to our hearts and deep in our prayers.” “So today, we are all citizens of Uvalde,” he added. Austin extended his condolences and “those of the entire department” of Defense to the people of Uvalde, Texas, in his opening comments. At the beginning of the graduation ceremony, Chaplain Col. Julian Gaither held a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting.