News Desk

Heatwave conditions likely to return in Sindh from May 27: PMD

The heatwave conditions likely to return over central and upper Sindh from 27 May, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather report.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise again to 46 – 48 degree Celsius in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur districts. While, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts likely to experience maximum temperature between 44-46 Celsius and Badin 40 – 42 degree Celsius.

Karachi is experiencing a hot, humid and windy weather with maximum temperature remains between 34-36 degree Celsius today, according to the Met Office. The wind direction will be westerly or southwesterly today.

An earlier spell of severe hot weather persisted in the province till 23rd May.

A recent report by the British Meteorological Agency, said that Pakistan and India have to face 100 per cent increased chances of new heatwave records due to the current trend of climate change.

The met agency further said that such weather is faced only once in 312 years without climate change.

According to the shocking revelation, the four major signs of climate change; concentration of greenhouse gases, sea temperature, sea-level rise and sea acidity have all set new records.

The Met Office has warned that the water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetable and orchards may likely to continue. It has advised judicious use of water in all aspects of life.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

‘Charter of Economy’ is need of the hour, says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

Supreme Court must remain neutral: Maryam

National

PTI leaders discuss ‘various options’ as long march deadline nears

Islamabad

Deal with IMF to be finalised next month, says Miftah

Islamabad

Marriyum says elections in 2023

Lahore

PM rejects FIA’s charge of Rs2.5m money laundering

Islamabad

Khan wanted a patch-up with PPP before no-confidence move, reveals leaked audio

Islamabad

FC role vital to maintain law, order, says Sanaullah

Karachi

CPNE elects new office bearers, standing committee members

Islamabad

ECP all set to hold LG polls in Balochistan today

1 of 8,322

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More