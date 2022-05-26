News Desk

Imran Khan gives six-day ultimatum to govt to announce elections

Ousted prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan gave six-day ultimatum to the federal government to dissolve assemblies and announce fresh elections.

Addressing the participants of the ‘Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue, Imran Khan said the government tried every method to crush our march, they used teargas on peaceful protest, our homes were raided and privacy of the homes were violated.

Imran Khan said three PTI workers lost their lives in Karachi while two workers were thrown off Ravi Bridge and thousands of others were arrested.

Giving a deadline to the government to announce the date for fresh polls in the country, Imran Khan said, “he is giving a six-day ultimatum to the government to dissolve assemblies and announce general elections in June.”

“My message for imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections, otherwise I will come back again to Islamabad after six days,” he added.

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s caravan finally reached Islamabad as a part of his party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’, the federal government authorized deployment of army in the capital’s red zone to “protect important government buildings”.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM urges people to reject politics of sit-ins, immorality

Headlines

Violence mars Imran’s Azadi march

National

Pak-IMF talks for next tranche remain inconclusive

National

India sentences Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment

National

Nawaz Sharif rejects ‘backdoor deal’ with protesting PTI

National

PTI march a flop show: Sana, Marriyum

National

SC directs govt to allow PTI to hold rally at H-9 ground

National

Fazl urges global HR orgs to raise voice against Malik’s imprisonment

National

Kaira condemns Indian court verdict against Yasin Malik

National

ECP issues by-polls schedule for 20 vacant PA seats

1 of 8,589

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More