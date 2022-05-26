Kate Moss testifies Johnny Depp never pushed her down any stairs during their relationship

FAIRFAX – Model Kate Moss took the stand virtually from England to testify in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial Wednesday as a witness for Depp, telling the jury he never pushed her down stairs.

Moss, who testified for less than three minutes, said she had a romantic relationship with Depp from 1994 to 1998. Depp’s team called her as a rebuttal witness in response to testimony from Heard, who said on the stand that she thought about a rumour Depp had pushed Moss when she and her sister Whitney Heard Henriquez were in an altercation with Depp near a set of stairs. “He swung at Whitney, and I’d heard a rumour, a vague rumor, about that,” Heard testified on May 17. On Wednesday, Moss testified under oath that the rumour was untrue that the then-couple went to Jamaica during their relationship and that at one point on the trip, there was a rainstorm and Moss fell down a set of stairs and injured her back. “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Moss said. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.” Depp’s attorney asked Moss if Depp had ever pushed her down the stairs during the course of their relationship. “No. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” Moss testified.

Moss was not cross examined by Heard’s legal team. Depp has sued Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote that the actor claims defamed him and has resulted in him allegedly losing work. Heard has countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming statements his attorney made in which he called her allegations of abuse by Depp a “hoax” defamed her and cost her work.

Johnny Depp takes the stand for a second time

Later Wednesday, Depp took the stand to testify for a second time.

The actor had previously testified in the trial over the course of four days in April. The trial has been underway for six weeks with one week-long break in the middle. Closing arguments are expected by the end of the week.