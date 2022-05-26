KCFR signs MoU with Swiss Asian Chamber of Commerce

LAHORE – To strengthen trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Switzerland, Pakistani think tank Karachi Council on Foreign Relations has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swiss Asian Chamber of Commerce (SACC) at Pakistan’s Pavilion at ongoing World Economic Forum Davos.

The MoU was signed by Chairman SACC Dr. Urs Lustenberger and Chairman KCFR Ikram Sehgal while the ceremony was witnessed by a large number of government officials, businessmen and other participants at WEF. The memorandum ill allow both organizations to collaborate on research projects and in managing different mutual operations including conference, dialogues and forums to enhance trade activities. SACC Chairman Dr Lustenberger expressed his immense pleasure on this occasion and stressed that both organizations can learn from strengths and expertise of each other. While addressing on this occasion KCFR Chairman M. Ikram Sehgal termed the MoU as a first step towards cooperation between KCFR and SACC. This will bring working together in different fields and addressing various issues of concern, Sehgal added.

The Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce (SACC) is a private organization, providing a forum for all firms, institutions, government bodies and individuals interested in the economic and business relations between Switzerland and Asian nations. Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) is a prominent Karachi based think tank working since 2003 in the fields of Foreign Relations and Economic Affairs.

KCFR holds seminars and conferences on topics relating to national and international issues concerning Pakistan while it regularly interacts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, institutions, foreign envoys other dignitaries during their visits to Pakistan to meet the objectives spelled out above.