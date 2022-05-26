LG minister directs for beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal road

KARACHI -Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has instructed the officials of Sindh local government departments to beautify the street, improve lane marking and traffic signals. He gave these instructions while visiting Shahrah-e-Faisal along with KMC Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday. Secratary Local government of Sindh Najam Shah, Muncipal Commisioner Afzal Zaidi, Administrator Sharqi District Rehmatullah Sheikh & other Officers were also present on the occasion. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the things that brought a bad view to the street image should be cleaned & the street lights should also be improved. He said that Shahrah-e-Faisal road was the most important highway to enter the city from Karachi Airpot & foreign guests also enter the city through this road, therefore it should be an ideal road for commuters.