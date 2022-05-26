Our Staff Reporter

LHC directs Punjab CM to submit replies on petitions challenging his election

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions for removal of Hamza Shehbaz as chief executive of the province till May 30. The court gave an opportunity to Hamza Shehbaz and the Punjab government for submitting replies till the next date of hearing. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by Speaker

Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi , MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others.

Reportedly, the  court also fined Hamza Shehbaz and the Punjab government Rs100,000 each for not submitting their responses on petitions challenging the PML-N leader’s election as the province’s chief minister.

During the proceedings, a counsel on behalf of Hamza Shehbaz sought time for reply.

 

