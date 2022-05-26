Mafia stealing water between Taunsa, Guddu Barrages through illegal pumping, NA body told

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources was Wednesday informed that water mafia was stealing around 47 per cent irrigation water between Taunsa and Guddu Barrages through illegal pumping.

The National Assembly Standing Committee, which met under Yousuf Talpur (MNA), was further informed that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had returned Rs 1916 million of Naulong Dam to Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). The Standing Committee examined the water situation in the country and its distribution among the provinces.

The Standing Committee was apprised that 69000 cusec feet water was measured on Taunsa Barrage. Whereas, the water on Guddu Barrage was measured to be 37000 cusec feet which shows that water between Taunsa and Guddu Barrages is being stolen through illegal pumping by water mafia. The committee was informed that the approximately 47pc water is being stolen between these two points. The Standing Committee directed that any illegal pumping of water may be stopped forthwith. However, the Standing Committee directed that available water may be distributed among different federating units in accordance with the spirit of Water Apportionment Accord of 1991. It was pointed out that the share of the water of Balochistan is not being given to Balochistan as per its due share.

The Standing Committee constituted a Special Committee comprising Minister, Irrigation Department, Government of Sindh, Minister, Irrigation Department, Government of Balochistan, Chairman, Indus River System Authority (IRSA), Member, IRSA (Balochistan), Secretary, Irrigation Department, Government of Sindh and Secretary, Irrigation Department, Government of Balochistan. The Committee directed that the Special Committee should address the issue and submit its report within seven days. The chairman IRSA shall be responsible to submit the report.

Commissioner Inland Revenue of Federal Board of Revenue informed the Standing Committee that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) returned Rs. 1916 million of Naulong Dam to Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). Previously, it was informed to the Standing Committee that the Government of Pakistan granted Rs. 1916 million to WAPDA during Budget Session 2018-19 for construction of Naulong Dam. But before the start of construction of the dam, FBR took away Rs. 1916 million from the account of Naulong Dam. Hence, the construction of Dam could not be started. The FBR was of the view that they have receivable against WAPDA. So, they have recovered their receivables. The Standing Committee took serious notice of it and directed that “FBR should pay Rs. 1619 million deducted from account of Naulong Dam, forthwith, without waiting for other WAPDA funds to arrive. Otherwise, the delay in construction of Naulong Dam would be attributed to FBR”. Now, the Federal Board of Revenue has given back the said amount to WAPDA. The meeting of the Standing Committee on Water Resources was attended by the Members of National Assembly; Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Ms. Nuzhat Pathan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Munawwar Ali Talpur, Afreen Khan and concerned federal and provincial officials.