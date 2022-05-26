MATEEN HAIDER

Man running fake twitter accounts of army officials held

ISLAMABAD – Security agencies have arrested a person from Sargodha for running fake twitter accounts of many senior serving and retired army officers.

Credible sources told the Nation that the purpose of such fake social media accounts was to create misunderstanding and division among officials of armed forces on political grounds. The investigation was launched  which subsequently led to arrest of  accused Sadaqat Hussain, while many other handlers are also being chased by security agencies. In a confession statement before the investigation team, accused Sadaqat revealed that he was running twitter accounts for the past five to seven years, that was why he was contacted by a local politician from Shahpur and offered him five thousand rupees per month for running his social media account, which he rejected.

He further told investigators that later on, the same politician appointed him as deputy social media convener of PTI for Shahpur. He further told the investigators that he was also added into many Whatsapp groups of a political party, and he started getting a lot of information about the party and activities.

 

