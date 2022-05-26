Staff Reporter

Man shot dead over minor dispute

MUZAFFARGARH – A man was allegedly shot dead over minor dispute at Mouza Dumarwala on Wednesday.  According to police sources, Muhammad Arshad had dispute with his relative Muhammad Saleem over domestic issues. The accused Muhammad Saleem along with his friend Ghulam Shabir attacked Muhammad Arshad and his son Junaid after exchange of hot arguments. The accused tortured them and shot Junaid dead before escaping from the scene.  Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ Hospital Alipur. Later, police concerned registered the case and arrested both accused while weapon has been recovered from their possession, police sources added.

