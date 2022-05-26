News Desk

Mushaal expresses determination to fight Yasin Malik’s case at every Int’l forum

Wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Malik, has expressed the determination to fight the case of her husband at every international forum.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, she said that every new injustice and tyranny of Indian government imbues fresh spirit in the Kashmiri people s struggle for freedom, who neither fear death nor any level of oppression.

She said freedom flows in the blood of Kashmiri people and this spirit can never die despite all brutalities of India.

Mushaal Malik called upon the United Nations to set up a Commission of Inquiry and Observer Mission for Kashmir as Hurriyat leaders are incarcerated in jails on concocted charges and sentenced through unfair trials.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

NA approves amendments to Election Act 2017

National

Next general elections to cost over Rs47bn: ECP

Islamabad

SC dismiss contempt of court plea against Imran Khan

Karachi

Prime suspect confesses to killing journalist Aziz Memon

Editors Pick

Pakistan’s mango production likely to fall by 50pc

Islamabad

Rupee’s downward slide against US dollar continues in interbank

National

No-trust motion against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo today

National

Salman Sufi appointed head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

Islamabad

Second long march may not be needed: Sheikh Rasheed

Karachi

PTI ends sit-in at Numaish Chowrangi

1 of 8,249

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More