Mushaal expresses determination to fight Yasin Malik’s case at every Int’l forum

Wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Malik, has expressed the determination to fight the case of her husband at every international forum.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, she said that every new injustice and tyranny of Indian government imbues fresh spirit in the Kashmiri people s struggle for freedom, who neither fear death nor any level of oppression.

She said freedom flows in the blood of Kashmiri people and this spirit can never die despite all brutalities of India.

Mushaal Malik called upon the United Nations to set up a Commission of Inquiry and Observer Mission for Kashmir as Hurriyat leaders are incarcerated in jails on concocted charges and sentenced through unfair trials.