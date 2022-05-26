NA approves amendments to Election Act 2017

The National Assembly of Pakistan on Thursday approved fresh amendments to the Elections Act 2017.

The bill passed by the lower house of the parliament has rolled back the changes made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for electronic voting and voting right to the overseas Pakistanis in the next general polls.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the bill was of immense significance.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made several amendments to the Election Act, 2017 but several political parties have reservations on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A bill for amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws has also been tabled in the assembly.