NAB urged to probe ‘misuse’ of KP govt copter by Imran

Peshawar – Pakistan Muslim League-N KP spokesman and MPA Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Wednesday urged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities to take notice of the repeated misuse of KP government’s helicopters, corona corruption scandal and reinvestigation of the alleged Malam Jabba case.

Addressing a press conference here at press club, Ikhtair Wali accused PTI chairman of misusing of KP government helicopter for personal objectives and urged the NAB to take serious notice of it. He said resources of KP government were meant for welfare of its people and not for personal use of Imran Khan or any other political leader.

He said a written complaint had been registered with NAB KP to probe misuse of KP government helicopter by Imran Khan.

He claimed that KP government’s resources were also used during 2014 PTI sit-in in Islamabad. He alleged that Imran Khan had looted Tosha Khana by purchasing its expansive gifts on throwaway prices that showed his lust for money designs.

Ikhtair Wali alleged that massive corruption was made in Billion Trees Afforestration Project and urged NAB to complete its investigation at the earliest.

He said Malama Jabba case should also be reopened and an impartial inquiry should be conducted by the NAB.

He said time had come that politics of confrontation and chaos should be rejected by people of Pakistan and decisive action should be taken against those elements promoting hatred, chaos and division in the society.