New beach tennis court inaugurated at LUMHS Jamshoro

LAHORE – The first ever Beach Tennis Court in Sindh away from Beaches of country was inaugurated by Liaqat University of Medicine & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan at the university premises.

According to Muhammad Khalid Rehmani of Sindh Tennis Association (STA), commonly this version of tennis being played at beaches around the world but a history was created when the sand of Indus River was used as surface for beach tennis activities in the country. The STA has provided the technical assistance and necessary equipment in this regard. LUMHS HOD Sports Dr. Iqbal Memon remained instrumental in establishing such a nice facility at the university. It is pertinent to mention here that International Tennis Federation (ITF) and its beach tennis partner SANDEVER, an established and famous name in beach tennis equipment manufacturer and producer worldwide, has sent four super kits to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), having all necessary equipment of beach tennis activities. These kits were handed over to PTF Vice President and STA Senior Vice President Muhammad Khalid Rehmani for utilization.

Now one such kit was handed over to Dr. Iqbal Memon for activation of beach tennis activities at Jamshoro, Sindh. A sizeable crowd was present at the time of inauguration including Ahmed Ali Rajpot (SOA), Dr Iqbal Memon (HOD – LUMHS), Erum Bukhari (STA Beach Tennis Coordinator), Shabbir Gul, Ghulam Yaseen, Sheeraz Bhand, Rotarians, M Saeed, Ms. Naseem Bukhari, Raisa Ashfaq, Qudsia Raja, Afshan Fatima, Munawar Bhutto, Abdul Haseeb and Farha Riaz.

Prof Dr. Ikramuddin thanked the PTF and STA for supporting beach tennis in Jamshoro and also Khalid Rehmani, who is looking after beach tennis & wheelchair tennis in the country. He appreciated the prompt actions of Dr. Iqbal Memon and expressed his full support to keep the venue operational and announced to work for international exposure for Pakistani beach tennis male and female players later this year.

Dr. Iqbal Memon thanked Khalid Rehmani for supporting beach tennis and Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) at their university. Ahmed Ali Rajpot also thanked the University high-ups for promoting all sports at their premises. Erum Bukhari announced to add one more beach tennis center at Sukker soon.