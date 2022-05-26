News Desk

Next general elections to cost over Rs47bn: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday shared that more than Rs47 billion will be spent for holding the next general elections in the country.

The details were shared during the question and answer session in the National Assembly by the Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs.

According to details of expenditure to be incurred on general elections in 2023, Rs47.41 billion would be spent on holding general elections in the country.

Bifurcating the expenditure, the reply stated that Rs4.83 billion would be spent on printing ballot papers, Rs272 million on printing electoral rolls, and Rs5.66 billion on electronic voting machines and i-voting.

It further shared that Rs15 billion would be spent on providing security during the elections.

A week back, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) kicked off a countrywide survey of polling stations ahead of holding general elections.

As per details, the ECP while gearing up preparations for the upcoming general elections has sought reports from the district officers regarding required funds, while the fresh delimitations in the national and provincial assemblies constituencies is also underway.

The ECP is carrying out delimitations as per the 2017 census results and in this regard, the body has started preparing the initial lists regarding delimitation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

NA approves amendments to Election Act 2017

Islamabad

SC dismiss contempt of court plea against Imran Khan

Karachi

Prime suspect confesses to killing journalist Aziz Memon

Editors Pick

Pakistan’s mango production likely to fall by 50pc

Islamabad

Rupee’s downward slide against US dollar continues in interbank

National

No-trust motion against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo today

National

Mushaal expresses determination to fight Yasin Malik’s case at every Int’l forum

National

Salman Sufi appointed head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

Islamabad

Second long march may not be needed: Sheikh Rasheed

Karachi

PTI ends sit-in at Numaish Chowrangi

1 of 8,246

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More