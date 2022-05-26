Next general elections to cost over Rs47bn: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday shared that more than Rs47 billion will be spent for holding the next general elections in the country.

The details were shared during the question and answer session in the National Assembly by the Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs.

According to details of expenditure to be incurred on general elections in 2023, Rs47.41 billion would be spent on holding general elections in the country.

Bifurcating the expenditure, the reply stated that Rs4.83 billion would be spent on printing ballot papers, Rs272 million on printing electoral rolls, and Rs5.66 billion on electronic voting machines and i-voting.

It further shared that Rs15 billion would be spent on providing security during the elections.

A week back, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) kicked off a countrywide survey of polling stations ahead of holding general elections.

As per details, the ECP while gearing up preparations for the upcoming general elections has sought reports from the district officers regarding required funds, while the fresh delimitations in the national and provincial assemblies constituencies is also underway.

The ECP is carrying out delimitations as per the 2017 census results and in this regard, the body has started preparing the initial lists regarding delimitation.