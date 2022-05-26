No-trust motion against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo today

A no-trust move against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will be tabled today.

A session of Balochistan Assembly has been summoned this morning for the no-confidence motion against the CM.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abdul Quddus Bizenjo held the rein of the provincial government in October last year after than chief minister, Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan tendered his resignation ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion.

The parties that now supporting the no-trust move against Bizenjo included Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Awami National Party (ANP) and the PTI.

“Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Jam Kamal and Asghar Achakzai have consulted over the matter,” the sources said and added that they have the required numbers to oust the incumbent chief minister.

PTI leader Yar Muhammad Rind while confirming the no-trust move said that they have the required numbers and the no-trust move against Bizenjo will succeed. “Quddus Bizenjo has disappointed people and elected representatives of the province,” he said.

When asked who will replace the incumbent CM, he said that all parties will appoint a candidate after consultation and currently they are focused on removing Bizenjo.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson to CM Balochistan earlier claimed that the vote of no-confidence against CM Abdul Quddus Bazenjo will be defeated.

According to details, the Spokesperson to CM Balochistan has said that they have been anticipating a vote of no-confidence for some time now and that it will be defeated easily.

Spokesperson Farah Azeem said that members of the government and the people of Balochistan have complete trust over the chief minister Bazenjo.

It is to be mentioned here that only one chief minister has completed his tenure in the 49 years parliamentary history of Balochistan. Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is the fifth chief minister in a row who is facing no-trust motion against him.

The no-trust motion against the leader of the house has been submitted at the assembly’s secretariat.