Pak handicrafts capable to get more market space in China

ISLAMABAD – Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai Hussain Haider has said that Pakistani handicrafts have rich potential to get more market space in China, which could earn a substantial foreign exchange for the country.

He said this while addressing a webinar on Packaging Strategies and Requirements for Handicrafts in China held by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

The Consul General pointed out that Pakistani handicrafts have rich cultural heritage and are well-known for their exquisite craftsmanship and long history.

To equip Pakistani handicraft suppliers with the best practices in packaging and to make their products competitive in the Chinese market, Haider gave an overview of China’s import regime with special reference to the laws and regulations on product packaging and labelling.

Packaging has been integrated into the development, design and production of all kinds of modern goods, and has become a powerful weapon in the competition among various merchants.

Echo Li, Senior Partner of a Chinese company that entered Pakistan in 2013, said, “the Chinese market is a buyer’s market, and therefore, the needs and preferences of the target buyers should be given top priority. Packaging should be attractive and convenient.

The webinar was attended by more than 25 handicrafts-related companies from Pakistan. The use of offline and online channels to reach out to the Chinese market was also explained to the participants.