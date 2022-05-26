Pak-IMF talks for next tranche remain inconclusive

ISLAMABAD – The talks between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday remained inconclusive as the Fund has once again asked for withdrawing subsidy on electricity and petroleum products for reviving the stalled loan programme.

The IMF has made it clear that the loan programme under the extended fund facility would not be revived without increasing oil and electricity prices. The Pakistani delegation, however, has sought time for withdrawing the subsidy. The delegation would discuss it with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Both the sides have agreed to continue the talks. According to officials, all other issues have been settled apart from withdrawing the subsidy.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Mr. Nathan Porter held both in-person and virtual discussions in Doha, Qatar, with the Pakistani authorities during May 18-25 on policies to secure macroeconomic stability and support sustainable growth in Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the mission, Mr. Porter, in a statement said, “The mission has held highly constructive discussions with the Pakistani authorities aimed at reaching an agreement on policies and reforms that would lead to the conclusion of the pending seventh review of the authorities’ reform program, which is supported by an IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement. Considerable progress was made during the mission, including on the need to continue to address high inflation and the elevated fiscal and current account deficits, while ensuring adequate protection for the most vulnerable. In this regard, the further increase in policy rates implemented on May 23 was a welcome step. On the fiscal side, there have been deviations from the policies agreed in the last review, partly reflecting the fuel and power subsidies announced by the authorities in February. The team emphasized the urgency of concrete policy actions, including in the context of removing fuel and energy subsidies and the FY2023 budget, to achieve program objectives.”

“The IMF team looks forward to continuing its dialogue and close engagement with the Pakistan’s government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability for the benefit all of Pakistan’s citizens.”

This was the second time when the talks between the two sides remained inconclusive. In March 2022, the talks between Pakistan and IMF were inconclusive mainly due to the then government’s decision to give subsidy on electricity as well as petroleum products prices and tax amnesty scheme for the industrialists. The previous government of PTI had assured to increase the petroleum levy of petroleum by Rs4 per litre per month to take it to Rs30 per litre by June. However, later, former Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to keep oil prices unchanged from March to June this year. The IMF had expressed serious concerns over the decision and refused to release the tranche of billion dollars for Pakistan. Now, the incumbent government is also giving massive subsidy.