Pakistan legend Umar Gul joins Afghanistan as bowling coach

KABUL-Afghanistan have announced that Umar Gul is the new bowling coach of the national men’s cricket team. The former Pakistan international will begin his new role during the white-ball tour of Zimbabwe in June, when Afghanistan will play three ODIs followed by a further trio of T20Is in Harare. Gul’s appointment comes after a successful stint as a bowling consultant at an Afghanistan’s training camp in April. Gul’s first job will be to steer Afghanistan’s bowlers through a three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe as they push towards automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Afghanistan are fifth in the Super League Standings having won seven of their nine matches to-date, while opponents Zimbabwe are above only Netherlands at the foot of the table. A three-match T20I series follows the 50-over matches, with Afghanistan continuing their preparation towards the ICC T20 World Cup later this year, for which they are one of eight teams already confirmed in the Super 12.