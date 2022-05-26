News Desk

Pakistan Navy fully cognizant of maritime security challenges: Naval Chief

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi says in the prevalent geo-strategic milieu Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of maritime security challenges evolving under the ambit of Hybrid Warfare.

While addressing the Staff Course participants, during his visit to Command and Staff College, Quetta on Thursday, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Force in defence of the country.

Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized keeping abreast with the latest trends and further making endeavors to deal with emerging complex and dynamic security environments.

The Admiral reiterated that jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as jointness ensure success in today’s warfare.

The Admiral further emphasized that Pakistan Navy is always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country by active support of Sister Services.

Later on, the Chief of the Naval Staff interacted with faculty and student officers including foreign officers undergoing staff course at the premier institution.

The Naval Chief also visited Headquarters Quetta Corps during his visit to Quetta and lauded the commitment and professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Famed Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away

Lahore

Pakistan reports 79 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Qureshi expresses concern over bill to bar overseas Pakistanis from voting

Islamabad

Only NA will decide about election date, says PM

Islamabad

Govt takes tough decision to raise oil prices by Rs30/litre

Islamabad

NA passes key bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

‘Normalcy’ returns to Islamabad as PTI puts off sit-in

Islamabad

Parliament condemns life imprisonment to top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Columns

‘The real or presumed assurances’

Islamabad

SC dismisses contempt of court petition against Imran

1 of 8,253

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More