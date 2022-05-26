Pakistan Navy fully cognizant of maritime security challenges: Naval Chief

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi says in the prevalent geo-strategic milieu Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of maritime security challenges evolving under the ambit of Hybrid Warfare.

While addressing the Staff Course participants, during his visit to Command and Staff College, Quetta on Thursday, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Force in defence of the country.

Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized keeping abreast with the latest trends and further making endeavors to deal with emerging complex and dynamic security environments.

The Admiral reiterated that jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as jointness ensure success in today’s warfare.

The Admiral further emphasized that Pakistan Navy is always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country by active support of Sister Services.

Later on, the Chief of the Naval Staff interacted with faculty and student officers including foreign officers undergoing staff course at the premier institution.

The Naval Chief also visited Headquarters Quetta Corps during his visit to Quetta and lauded the commitment and professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.