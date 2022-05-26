News Desk

Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth $6.7 million in sea raid

Pakistan Navy during action in the Arabian Sea foiled bid to smuggle narcotics worth millions of dollars.

As per details, Azmat-class FAC(M), the PNS Dehshat conducted a successful anti-narcotics smuggling operation at sea and recovered 4,500 kg of drugs. The recovered drugs are said to be worth $6.7 million in the international market.

The spokesperson said that the smuggling bid was foiled due to strict monitoring in the open area, the PN spokesperson said.

In a separate action in 2020, Pakistan Navy in a successful intelligence-based operation busted a major contingent of narcotics being sent by sea.

A raid near the outskirts of Karachi, the seaways adjacent to Mubarak Village was explored where a vessel carrying copious amounts of Hashish and Heroin were confiscated.

According to details, the recovered amount of the bust is approximately 300 million rupees approximately which includes 675 kilograms of Hashish and 4 kilograms of Heroin.

