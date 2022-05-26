News Desk

Pakistan reports 76 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,530,064. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,379 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 76 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 17,211 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 76 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.44 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

NA approves amendments to Election Act 2017

National

Next general elections to cost over Rs47bn: ECP

Islamabad

SC dismiss contempt of court plea against Imran Khan

Karachi

Prime suspect confesses to killing journalist Aziz Memon

Editors Pick

Pakistan’s mango production likely to fall by 50pc

Islamabad

Rupee’s downward slide against US dollar continues in interbank

National

No-trust motion against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo today

National

Mushaal expresses determination to fight Yasin Malik’s case at every Int’l forum

National

Salman Sufi appointed head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

Islamabad

Second long march may not be needed: Sheikh Rasheed

1 of 8,246

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More