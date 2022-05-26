Parliament strongly condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

The Joint Session of the Parliament adopted a unanimous resolution condemning the life imprisonment of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

The resolution was moved by Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

Earlier, taking part in the discussion, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said Yasin Malik was illegally sentenced by the Indian regime. He said Yasin Malik’s sentence is a serious human rights violation.

PPP leader Raza Rabbani said Yasin Malik was sentenced on fake charges.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan is firmly standing with its Kashmiri brethren.

Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood said Pakistan has always raised its voice for the people of Kashmir at all world fora. He said India cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle with the barrel of a gun.