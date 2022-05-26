Past in Perspective

Life is the art of drawing without an eraser.

–John W. Gardner

The earliest human drawing ever discovered dates back to the Stone Age and was found in a cave in South Africa. It is a cross-hatched pattern that was drawn with a red ochre crayon. Scientists found that the pattern had been intentionally drawn into the stone, making it the world’s earliest drawing. It is 73,000 years old, at least 30,000 years older than other abstract figurative drawings that were uncovered in Africa, Europe and southeast Asia. There were similar marks found on stones in South Africa but they were engraved rather than drawn. If anything, these drawing give us important insight into the development of complex human behavior and reflects how it was just as rich, relatively.