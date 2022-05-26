Staff Reporter

People rejected long march of PTI in country: PPP leader

QUETTA – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to spread chaos in the country under a well thought out plan which would be foiled for interest of state. In a statement, he said that the people had rejected the long march of PTI and its workers martyred a policeman in Lahore was condemnable which would prove that Imran Niazi’s long march was not peaceful. He said that the incompetent and elected government of PTI had failed miserably on all fronts during the last three and a half years and had drowned the country’s economy.

He said that the coalition parties in the federal government were working together to bring the country out of the current economic crisis.

He said that Imran Niazi was striving to spread chaos in the country and the people had rejected the PTI’s long march, saying that after which the PTI had resorted to violence which could not be allowed under any circumstances.

He said that the PTI was conspiring to destabilise the country by creating chaos, saying that the people of Pakistan would not allow the PTI to succeed in its aims under any circumstances.

