Pindi edu institutions to remain closed today due to protests

Rawalpindi – Due to ongoing protest demonstrations by PTI against the incumbent government, the district administration announced closing all the educational institutions in the district on May 26.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Wednesday issued a notification that all the educational institutions will remain closed on May 26th and declared a public holiday due to the prevailing situation in and around the revenue limits of the district.

The district administration had already closed the educational institutions on Wednesday amid PTI’s Azadi March from Peshawar to Islamabad. Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi cancelled the Pakistan Studies paper but the Civics paper for the 9th-grade SSC-Part-I paper was scheduled to be held on Thursday (May 25). BISE Rawalpindi spokesman Arslan Cheema told The Nation that the examination of SSC Part-I (9th grade) will start on May 26 and till evening there was no notification received for the cancellation of the paper.

He said that the educational institutions will be closed but the examination centre will remain open on May 26.