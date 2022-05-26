PJIF, JICA doing great job for economic development, says LCCI

LAHORE – Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum (PJIF) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are also doing an excellent job for economic development by providing technical cooperation.

These views were expressed by the LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan while talking to a high profile delegation of Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum (PJIF), led by Ryuji Iwasaki, Counselor Head of Japanese Embassy, at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI Vice President HarisAteeq also spoke on the occasion while Executive Committee members Shamim Akhtar, Ali Afzal, Saleem Asghar Bhatti, Mian Ateequr Rehman, Abdul Wadood Alvi and former Senior Vice President Kashif Younas Meher were also present. Ryuji Iwasaki said that Pakistan and Japan celebrated the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year. Both the governments signed a memorandum of cooperation in 2019 on technical training for export of manpower to Japan which is providing great opportunities for Pakistani workers in Japan.

The Senior Vice President, Rehman Aziz Chan said that Japan is one of the largest and most developed economies in the world. It has a well-educated, industrious workforce and its large, affluent population makes it one of the world’s biggest consumer markets. He said that Japan is believed to be one of the oldest civilizations in the world which dates back to prehistoric times. He said that LCCI recognizes the importance of Japan in world trade as its global imports stood at 772 billion dollars in 2021. Pakistan’s exports to Japan were merely 175 million dollars in 2020-21. Joint efforts like these will certainly help the business community of Pakistan to tap tremendous trade opportunities in Japan.

LCCI Vice President HarisAteeq said that Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum is excellently promoting Japanese language through structured training programs for the purpose of expanding business and employment opportunities for industrial and commercial sectors of Pakistan. He said that despite being a unique language to learn, Japanese is still one of the most popular foreign languages. Japanese is considered as one of the top 5 most useful languages to study as it is the most popular choice among East Asian Languages. He further stated that Lahore Chamber has also been conducting foreign language courses since long and Japanese language course has been one of them. He said that on proposal of Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum, Lahore Chamber will collaborate with them for organizing a couple of Japanese language sessions.