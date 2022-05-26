Police arrest seven dacoits, recover weapons

FAISALABAD – The district police have arrested seven alleged dacoits and recovered weapons, cell-phones and stolen motorbikes from them. Police sources said here on Wednesday that a police team, led by SHO Factory Area Basharat Ali Awan, conducted raids at hideouts of criminals and arrested two outlaws — Saeed-ur-Rehman and Rizwan. Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, two pistols, cell-phones and cash from them. In another raid, a police team conducted a raid in Chak No 424-GB and nabbed five alleged criminals including Noman alias Nomi, Muhammad Hussain and Abbas and recovered two stolen motorbikes, five pistols, four cell-phones and Rs50,000 in cash. The criminals were wanted to different police stations. Meanwhile, Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs86,500 on 41 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected 769 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 41 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fine on them.