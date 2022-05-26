Agencies

Police recovers stolen motorcycle

GADDANI – Gaddani police claimed to have recovered stolen CD-70 motorcycle in an operation conducted in Gaddani area of district Lasbella in Balochistan province on Wednesday. One alleged accused was also arrested during the operation. Gaddani police team recovered a CD-70 motorcycle, which had been stolen from Gulbarg area of Karachi on May 5, 2022, in an operation conducted in Gaddani area of district Lasbella. One alleged accused namely Ali Gul son of Safar Khan, resident of Khuzdar was also apprehended during the operation. Further investigation was being conducted by the authorities of police station, Gaddani.

 

