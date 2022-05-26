PRCS, Rescue 1122 join hands to deal with any emergency

Mohmand – Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas and Rescue 1122 will work jointly in Mohmand tribal district to deal with any emergency situation in future.

In this connection a two-days Basic First Aid Responder (FAR) Team’s Training & Simulation Exercise Course concluded at Rescue 1122 Mohmand office at Ghalanai on Wednesday.

The training was jointly organised by the First Aid and Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Programme of the Pakistan Red Crescent for Merged Districts, Rescue 1122 Mohmand.

PRCS Mohmand district first aid trainer Asad Ullah and Rescue 1122 trainers Sajidullah and Raid Khan conducted the training.

The First Aid Response Team formed a team of 15 volunteers that will help people in accidents in Upper Mohmand and Lower Mohmand. Volunteers were trained in first aid, and the PRCS, Rescue 1122 and civil defence team conducted a joint simulation exercise.

District Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society Mohmand tribal district Fauzee Khan said that first aid response team of 15 volunteers has been trained and is fully prepared for the response. He urged the volunteers to respond and revert it regularly.

PRCS District Secretary called on Rescue 1122 officials to strengthen liaison with Pakistan Red Crescent Response Team volunteers so that the affected people in the community could be assisted in a timely manner.

He said that PRCS has provided disaster management plan, junior youth clubs, first aid training and various equipments under school safety programme in 22 high schools of Mohmand district. Speech competitions were held amongst the students of different private and government schools.