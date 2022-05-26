MATEEN HAIDER

President summons joint session of parliament today

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of the parliament to be held today at 4pm. The president summoned the joint session of the parliament under Article 54/1 of the Constitution of Pakistan. However, sources told the Nation that a resolution to express solidarity with Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik would be tabled for adoption before joint sitting of the parliament by the government. The economic situation of the country is also expected to be debated in the house. As far as legislation business is concerned,    Election Reforms Bill, NAB Reforms Bill and others expected to be tabled for adoption. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also address the joint session of the parliament, and government has directed PML-N and members of allied parties to ensure their presence in the session.

