Prof Dr Athar Ata assumes charge as FUUAST’s Vice Chancellor

KARACHI – Professor Dr Athar Ata on Wednesday assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST). Professor Dr Athar Ata is a graduate of Karachi University and under the supervision of Prof Dr Iqbal Chaudhry and Prof Dr Ata-ur-Rehman, he completed his PhD, said a spokesperson of the FUUAST. Dr Athar also served as a Professor at the University of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate FUUAST AQ Khalil welcomed Professor Dr Athar Ata for assuming charge and assured his full cooperation in discharge of his duties in the University of Urdu.