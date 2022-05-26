Protection of women rights at work places demanded

Peshawar – Representatives of a civil society organisation called for protecting the rights of working women in factories and business premises and stressed the need to strictly implement all relevant laws and regulations in this regard.

Speakers while expressing views in an introductory session about Working Women’s Alliance (WWA), an initiative of a non-governmental organisation, Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA), and Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in collaboration with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday, said that women have pivotal role in the economic development of a country.

The session was chaired by the SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid while Ms Naheed, a representative of TDEA, acted as moderator on the occasion.

Senior members of the chamber, officials of TDEA/FAFEN, government relevant officials, traders, industrialists, women social activists, representatives of non-government organisation, members of working women alliance were also present in the session.

Ms Naheed through her multimedia presentation elaborated key terms of references (TORs) regarding working women’s constitutional and fundamental rights, that were set during a dialogue at national level. She sought the SCCI cooperation for further modification and improvement in these TORs.

The SCCI chief said that factory owners were abiding by the labour laws and ensuring rights of all employees, workers, especially female workers and those working on daily wage in factories. He said that minimum wages announced by the provincial government, are strictly implemented by the factory owners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Farhad, a member of the women alliance, said the forum actively engaged relevant stakeholders to ensure provision of all rights to working women in the province. He said women rights were protected in factories at every level.

Later, the SCCI chief assured the TDEA/FAFEN to fully cooperate in ensuring all the rights and facilities to working women in factories and different types of business premises and also implementation of relevant laws in this regard.