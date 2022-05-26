News Desk

PTI ends sit-in at Numaish Chowrangi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday ended its sit-in at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi following the ultimatum from former prime minister Imran Khan to the government.

Imran Khan gave a six-day ultimatum to the federal government to dissolve assemblies and announce fresh elections.

PTI was observing sit-in at M.A Jinnah Road from yesterday’s evening against the torture over PTI workers by the government enroute to Islamabad from Peshawar.

The traffic police said M.A Jinnah Road has been opened for the traffic after the end of the sit-in.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan addressing the participants of the ‘Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue, said the government tried every method to crush our march, they used teargas on peaceful protest, our homes were raided and privacy of the homes were violated.

Imran Khan said three PTI workers lost their lives in Karachi while two workers were thrown off Ravi Bridge and thousands of others were arrested.

