News Desk

Punjab: Girl raped by dacoits in front of her father

In a brutal act, a 15-year-old girl was raped in front of her father in Punjab’s Pattoki on Thursday.

Zahoor Ahmed, father of the rape-victim girl told police that he was returning home from a marriage ceremony with his daughter and a five-year-old son when they were stopped at the Pattoki-Chunian Bypass by dacoits.

He claimed that the dacoits led him to the fields, tied him with a rope, and then raped his daughter right in front of his eyes. “Later, when they saw some bystanders, they panicked and fled, leaving their motorcycle behind,” he explained.

After learning about the incident, Saddar police officers arrived on the scene and transported the man, his daughter, and his son to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, where the girl’s medical test revealed that she had been raped.

Later, the police filed a case against unidentified individuals under the robbery and rape sections.

Meanwhile, the Punjab IG has taken notice of the matter and summoned a detailed report from RPO Sheikhupura and directed him for the immediate arrest of the culprits. Punjab’s top cop has also directed the DPO to remain in touch with the family of the affected girl.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Famed Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away

Lahore

Pakistan reports 79 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Qureshi expresses concern over bill to bar overseas Pakistanis from voting

Islamabad

Only NA will decide about election date, says PM

Islamabad

Govt takes tough decision to raise oil prices by Rs30/litre

Islamabad

NA passes key bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

‘Normalcy’ returns to Islamabad as PTI puts off sit-in

Islamabad

Parliament condemns life imprisonment to top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Columns

‘The real or presumed assurances’

Islamabad

SC dismisses contempt of court petition against Imran

1 of 8,255

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More