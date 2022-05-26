Rafiq HC wins COAS Inter-Club Hockey Championship

LAHORE -Rafiq Hockey Club Farooqabad won the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Inter-Club Hockey Championship by routing Akhlaq Club 3-1 in the final played at Sheikhupura Hockey Stadium. A good number of hockey lovers and prominent personalities were present on the occasion to witness the enthralling final. District Hockey Association President Khalid Mehmood Virk presented cash prizes of Rs 30,000 to the winning team and Rs 20,000 to the runner-up team. Speaking on the occasion, Olympian Anjum Saeed thanked the Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Rana Shakeel, saying his positive role for the promotion of hockey is really commendable.