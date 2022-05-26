Our Staff Reporter

Rafiq HC wins COAS Inter-Club Hockey Championship

LAHORE -Rafiq Hockey Club Farooqabad won the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Inter-Club Hockey Championship by routing Akhlaq Club 3-1 in the final played at Sheikhupura Hockey Stadium. A good number of hockey lovers and prominent personalities were present on the occasion to witness the enthralling final. District Hockey Association President Khalid Mehmood Virk presented cash prizes of Rs 30,000 to the winning team and Rs 20,000 to the runner-up team. Speaking on the occasion, Olympian Anjum Saeed thanked the Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Rana Shakeel, saying his positive role for the promotion of hockey is really commendable.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Rs252m recovered from tax defaulting vehicles

Gwader

Hot, dry weather prevails in Balochistan

Islamabad

Senate condemns mock trial against Malik with one voice

Islamabad

IHC adjourns Sheikh Rashid’s plea

Newspaper

351 drug addicts shifted to rehab centres

Karachi

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs

Karachi

Sindh has vast potential for investors, says CM Murad Shah

Karachi

Wahab assures WB delegation of fast uplift work in Karachi

Karachi

Tanker mafia behind Karachi water woes: JI

Karachi

Prof Dr Athar Ata assumes charge as FUUAST’s Vice Chancellor

1 of 2,885

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More