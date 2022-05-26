Staff Reporter

Rs252m recovered from tax defaulting vehicles

KARACHI – Sindh Excise and Taxation Department during its ongoing road checking campaign claimed on Wednesday to have recovered over Rs252 million taxes from defaulting vehicles in nine days. According to the department information on Wednesday, during ninth day of the drive to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners across the Sindh province, a total of 2,4874 vehicles were checked out of which 1,572 vehicles have been seized while papers of 2,285 were confiscated.

According to details, 7,354 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 6,988 in Hyderabad and 2,575 in Sukkur, 3,602 in Larkana, 2884 in Mirpurkhas and 1471 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said in a statement that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners would continue till June 3. He requested the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes as soon as possible.

