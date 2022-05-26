News Desk

Rs252mn recovered from tax defaulting vehicles in Sindh

The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department claimed to have recovered over Rs252 million in taxes from defaulting vehicles in nine days during its tax collection drive.

According to the data provided by the excise department, a total of 2,4874 vehicles were checked out of which 1,572 vehicles have been seized while papers of 2,285 were confiscated.

Overall 7,354 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 6,988 in Hyderabad and 2,575 in Sukkur, 3,602 in Larkana, 2884 in Mirpurkhas and 1471 in Shaheed Benazirabad, the data showed.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said in a statement that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners would continue till June 3.

In a statement, he requested the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes as soon as possible.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Famed Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away

Lahore

Pakistan reports 79 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Qureshi expresses concern over bill to bar overseas Pakistanis from voting

Islamabad

Only NA will decide about election date, says PM

Islamabad

Govt takes tough decision to raise oil prices by Rs30/litre

Islamabad

NA passes key bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

‘Normalcy’ returns to Islamabad as PTI puts off sit-in

Islamabad

Parliament condemns life imprisonment to top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Columns

‘The real or presumed assurances’

Islamabad

SC dismisses contempt of court petition against Imran

1 of 8,309

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More