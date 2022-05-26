Rulers have to answer for unconstitutional measures: Elahi

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday has said that current rulers are guests for a few days, and they will have to answer for their unconstitutional and illegal steps.

Taking a dig at the Punjab government, Elahi said that Punjab province has been made a police state because police are being used illegally to arrest the elective representatives without any justification while their families have also been harassed.

Pervaiz Elahi also condemned the police’s torture of Mian Aslam Iqbal, Omar Ayub Khan and several members of the Punjab Assembly.

He further said that police had tortured lawmakers and PTI workers over the directions of Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz and PM Shehbaz Sharif.