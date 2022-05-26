APP

Rupee loses 51 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee further dipped by 51 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 201.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 201.41. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 202 and Rs 204 respectively. Moreover, the price of Euro witnessed depreciation by 18 paisas and closed at Rs 215.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs216.09. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.58, whereas an increase of 03 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was being traded at Rs 253.42 as compared to its last closing of Rs 253.39. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 14 paisas to close at Rs 54.97 and Rs 53.83 respectively.

