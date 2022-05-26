News Desk

Rupee’s downward slide against US dollar continues in interbank

The Pakistani rupee continued its downward trend for the 16th straight day on Thursday, plunging to a new record low at Rs202.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

According to forex dealers, the local unit slid by 0.48 pasia to reach a new all-time low of Rs202.40 against the greenback in interbank trade.

The domestic currency also lost ground in the open market and trading above Rs203.

It closed at Rs201.92 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

NA approves amendments to Election Act 2017

National

Next general elections to cost over Rs47bn: ECP

Islamabad

SC dismiss contempt of court plea against Imran Khan

Karachi

Prime suspect confesses to killing journalist Aziz Memon

Editors Pick

Pakistan’s mango production likely to fall by 50pc

National

No-trust motion against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo today

National

Mushaal expresses determination to fight Yasin Malik’s case at every Int’l forum

National

Salman Sufi appointed head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

Islamabad

Second long march may not be needed: Sheikh Rasheed

Karachi

PTI ends sit-in at Numaish Chowrangi

1 of 9,755

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More