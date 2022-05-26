Rupee’s downward slide against US dollar continues in interbank

The Pakistani rupee continued its downward trend for the 16th straight day on Thursday, plunging to a new record low at Rs202.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

According to forex dealers, the local unit slid by 0.48 pasia to reach a new all-time low of Rs202.40 against the greenback in interbank trade.

The domestic currency also lost ground in the open market and trading above Rs203.

It closed at Rs201.92 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).