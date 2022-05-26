Salman Sufi appointed head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed public policy expert Salman Sufi as head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms.

He will discharge his duties voluntarily, according to a notification issued in this regard.

Salman Sufi is an expert of public policy and has been awarded with Mother Mary Teresa Award.

Salman Sufi has introduced a number of people-friendly schemes, including the Punjab Women Protection Act, Violence Against Women Centre, Women on Wheels and Shehr-e-Khamoshan.

He has also served as Director-General Strategic Reform Unit during Shehbaz Sharif’s Punjab chief ministership.

Sufi was named one of the top five women’s rights activists in the world, including by the government of incumbent US President Joe Biden, and was also awarded the Vital Voices Award.

In addition, the government has directed all ministries to make every effort to effectively implement the Prime Minister’s reform agenda.