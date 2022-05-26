News Desk

SC dismiss contempt of court plea against Imran Khan

Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed contempt of court plea against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Supreme Court, while hearing a petition filed by Attorney General of Pakistan, remarked that government should do its job as per law.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the court is not here to level allegations against someone but instead the court’s job is to protect constitution.

Earlier, the government filed a petition in the apex court for registering contempt of court case against Imran Khan.

It has pleaded in the petition that despite the court’s orders, Imran Khan directed his party workers to reach D-Chowk in Islamabad.

