SC lager bench to hear contempt plea against Imran Khan

The Supreme Court on Thursday constituted a five-member larger bench to hear the contempt of court plea filed against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan by the incumbent government.

The plea was moved by the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali.

The five-member bench – headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial – will hear the plea today at 11:00 am.

The petition stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan violated court orders and damaged state property during Islamabad long march.

“Contempt of court proceedings should be launched against Imran Khan for disobeying top court orders,” the plea stated.

The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday allowed PTI to stage a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 and stopped the government from carrying out raids on houses and offices.

The top court also directed releasing those lawyers who are not accused of serious criminal activities and issued orders to immediately release PTI workers under MPO. The interior ministry has been stopped from unnecessary use of force against the political workers.

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan gave six-day ultimatum to the federal government to dissolve assemblies and announce fresh elections.

Addressing the participants of the ‘Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue, Imran Khan said the government tried every method to crush our march, they used teargas on peaceful protest, our homes were raided and privacy of the homes were violated.

Imran Khan said three PTI workers lost their lives in Karachi while two workers were thrown off Ravi Bridge and thousands of others were arrested.

