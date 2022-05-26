Second long march may not be needed: Sheikh Rasheed

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday hoped that a positive outcome would emerge out of the ongoing situation following Imran Khan’s announcement to call-off his long march in Islamabad.

Speaking to local news channel, Rasheed said that Imran Khan has given a six-day deadline to announce the date for elections and hopefully there would be no need for the second long march.

“At least five people have lost their lives across Pakistan owing to police torture during long march,” he said and lamented that people were tortured and their vehicles were damaged. “I had said that this march could turn violent,” he reminded.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that he is foreseeing a better solution even if it might get late. “If the situation gets improved, the credit for it will go to Imran Khan,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan addressing the participants of the ‘Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue, said the government tried every method to crush our march, they used teargas on peaceful protest, our homes were raided and privacy of the homes were violated.

Imran Khan said three PTI workers lost their lives in Karachi while two workers were thrown off Ravi Bridge and thousands of others were arrested.