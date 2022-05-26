Staff Reporter

Shiza clinches Madar-e-Millat Ladies Tennis title

LAHORE – Shiza Sajid won the 3rd Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah Ladies Tennis Tournament after beating Lalarukh 6-3, 6-4. For the third position, Mahrukh beat Arishba Maqbool 6-2, 6-2. Muhammad Abid Cheema, Executive Member of Shalimar Club, was the chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners. Tournament Director Inam-ul-Haq thanked the chief guest for sparing time for the prize distribution. He also thanked Iftikhar Ahmad Rao, PLTA Chairman, and Rashid Malik, PLTA Secretary, for providing shields, medals, certificates and balls for that event. He also thanked Syed Rizwan Ahmad Mashhadi, PLTA SVP, for arranging Shalimar Club for conducting the event. Tournament Committee member Asad Khan presented a shield to the chief guest on behalf of the PLTA.

