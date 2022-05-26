Sindh has vast potential for investors, says CM Murad Shah

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the potential projects for investment in the province included a wide variety of sectors such as water and environment, education and technology, industrial zones, eco-tourism, urban ecosystem and food security, with an estimated cost of $6 billion.

“The investment in the multitude of opportunities being offered in Sindh through an enabling environment rooted in comprehensive legal and institutional mechanisms ensure fair practices, transparency, and attractive economic returns.”

This he said while speaking as a chief guest at Sindh Investment Conference organised on the occasion of World Economic Forum by Path Finder and Martin Dow Group in Davos Switzerland, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the Sindh CM here on Wednesday. CM’s Special Assistant on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed and Director General Public Private Partnership Unit Assad Zamin also attended the conference.

The investment conference, held at the picturesque location of Schatzalp, Davos, attracted a large number of visitors, potential investors, and senior bankers.

The Chief Minister speaking on the occasion highlighted the strides Sindh has made over the last few years in achieving socio economic development in social sectors such as health and education as well as infrastructure and communications. Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasised on the government’s continuous efforts to develop the Thar Coal project which would be a mainstay of energy production not only for Sindh but for the whole country.

He further highlighted Sindh’s rise in ease of doing business rankings through dedicated efforts which had made investment protocols for both domestic and foreign investors easier.

The CM Sindh apprised the forum regarding achievements of PPP regime of Sindh which had been appreciated not by investors alone but all the stakeholders such as banks, multilateral institutions as well as reputed international publications such as Economist magazine. Syed Murad Ali Shah invited the audience to invest in the multitude of opportunities being offered in Sindh through an enabling environment rooted in comprehensive legal and institutional mechanisms to ensure fair practices, transparency and attractive economic returns.

During discussion with the audience, several attendees from both foreign and domestic investment sectors appreciated the vision and projects presented by the Sindh government and showed eagerness to avail the investment opportunities.

At the start of the event, Ikram Sahgal introduced the Sindh delegation led by Sindh Chief Minister.

Thereafter, Qasim Naveed Qamar briefed the audience on the Sindh government’s vision and efforts to enhance investment opportunities in the province through a proactive approach under the Investment Department.

He highlighted multiple opportunities available to potential investors in diverse sectors such as education, tourism, agriculture, and industrial zone development.

Earlier, a video documentary of the Investment department depicting Sindh’s rich culture as well as government’s efforts for Socio economic uplift of the province was displayed for the audience. After the documentary, a detailed presentation on the upcoming projects of the Sindh government was given.